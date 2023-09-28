‘Deep sadness’ at Gillygooley school closure

THE governors of a rural primary school outside Omagh say the local community is ‘devastated’ that it will have to close after 86 years. Despite sterling efforts to save Gillygooley PS, the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education (DE), Mark Browne, has turned down their bid to transform into an integrated school.

He cited falling pupil numbers and said the school was ‘unsustainable’.

But Mervyn King, chair of the Board of Governors at the local school, said the decision had been greeted with a ‘heavy heart and deep sadness.’

“This is a devastating turn of events as we were committed as a school community to transform into a rural integrated primary school,” he told the UH.

“Gillygooley Primary School has been a staple in the local community for 86 years, with many generations of the same families walking through its doors.

“This closure will be felt deeply throughout the entire community.”

Located a few miles outside Omagh on the Drumquin Road, the school – which has 23 children currently attending – will officially close from August 31, 2024.

It first opened in 1937, and parents and the local community passionately argued that closing the school will have a ‘detrimental impact’ on the area.

Responses to a development proposal on the issue included that children would lose their identity in the community that they belong to, that the proposal would ultimately put the Orange Institution in Gillygooley at risk and also have an impact on attracting new workers to the area.

“For our children, the school has been a second home. A place where they were nurtured, thrived, and forged friendships,” Mr King continued.

“The relationships formed within its walls, the shared milestones, and the sense of belonging it provides are irreplaceable. We are now concerned about the challenges this closure will pose to our children’s academic process and emotional well-being.”

The Permanent Secretary at the Department, Mark Browne, said that the proposal to close the school was the only ‘appropriate’ one for him to take. He added that the decision was also in the ‘public interest.’

“It is plainly evident that with only 23 children, and a provisional financial deficit of £125,000, projected falling demographics, I am of the view that it is only appropriate in such circumstances to close Gillygooley PS,” Mr Browne said.

“I acknowledge that this decision will be difficult for the school community to accept – a school which has been serving the Gillygooley area since 1937.

“However, with over 300 available places in both the Controlled and Integrated sector, there will be greater opportunities for the children and young people of Gillygooley to have access to high quality educational experience in schools which are viable and sustainable.”

Mr King said the community will now turn its attention to preserving the legacy of Gillygooley PS.

“The school not only educated but brought us together and as we approach closure in August 2024, we are committed to preserving the legacy of Gillygooley Primary School by cherishing the memories, values, and community bonds that made it a beacon of education and togetherness.”