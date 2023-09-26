Delays creating ‘instability’ for Omagh schools

CONFIDENCE in the Strule Campus project has been ‘negatively impacted’ as local schools say ongoing delays are creating ‘instability’ for them.

In documents published by the Education Authority (EA), governors from Loreto Grammar School have cited the absence of the Stormont Executive as having ‘negatively impacted’ local confidence in the shared campus being completed on time.

The planned campus of six schools was initially scheduled for completion in 2020, but repeated set-backs over the last few years have pushed the ambitious shared education project back to 2027.

Advertisement

Arvalee special school is the only post-primary facility out of the six to be completed back in 2016, with little to no development for the other schools in Omagh. They are now doubtful that the project will be completed in time, and face a limbo period as they cannot plan academic direction due to being stuck in a ‘transitionary period’.

Loreto’s board of governors said in the EA report that: “Loreto Grammar School is currently in a period of transition towards migration to the Strule Shared Education Campus.

“The repeated delay of which has caused uncertainty regarding the future direction of the school.

“Without an Executive at Stormont, confidence in meeting the current projected date of 2027 is negatively impacted,” they added.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley has requested a meeting to discuss the progress of the Strule Shared Education Campus with the Education Permanent Secretary.

She said, “In light of the substantial delays to this project, I have written to the Education Permanent Secretary for an urgent update on progress of the Strule Shared Education Campus to ensure that it remains a key priority for the Department.

“There is growing frustration from our local school community in respect of the substantial delays, which is having a detrimental impact on the need to maintain the current school sites which are falling into a state of disrepair.

Advertisement

“We need an Executive formed now to ensure the completion of this ground-breaking project without any further unnecessary delays.”

However, the Department of Education (DoE) has reassured that the project is on track to completion in 2027.

A spokesperson for the DoE said, “Department officials have been working diligently to progress the Strule Shared Education Campus to the next stage in the procurement process.

“On the current programme timetable, subject to all necessary approvals being in place, contract award is planned for spring 2024.

“Assuming successful appointment of a main works contractor and following the pre-construction design period, campus construction is due to begin on site in mid-2024 with construction completion scheduled for spring 2027.

“Custom and practice is that schools do not normally move to a new site mid-academic year, which may mean that full campus opening could be September 2027.”