A BRAVE Castlederg mother has proven that where there is a will, there’s a way, after jumping 15,000 feet out of a plane in aid of Air Ambulance NI – despite being wheelchair-bound due to a life-limiting neurological illness.

Just four months ago, Denise Harper (née Carlin), was given the heart-breaking news that she has Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) – a rare condition of the nervous system that causes gradual damage to the nerve cells in the brain, which affects balance, movement, breathing, and digestion.

But the 58-year-old is also a self-confessed adrenaline junkie and her recent skydive, which took place on Friday past, was just one such way that she can experience life to the full, while also helping others in great need.

“I did a skydive before, ten years ago, to help raise money for Foyle Search and Rescue,” Denise, mother of Lauren, Emmett and Caolán, and wife of Brendan, explained. “And I always promised myself I’d do another one.

“This time, it was a bit different, however, as I’m in a wheelchair now, and I realised it may be the last time I experienced anything like this again.

“But it was just brilliant,” she added. “There was a 60-second drop, and I could see and feel the world pass me by as I fell through the air, and the views were incredible.

“You really do wonder if the parachute is ever going to deploy… but thankfully it did!” she laughed. “And, strangely, I wasn’t nervous at all.

“It was a phenomenal experience, and all for a worthwhile cause.”

To date, Denise has raised more than £3,000 for AANI – a charity which is self-funded, and responds to serious trauma and medical emergencies every single day in the North – and the fundraiser is still open, for the next two weeks, for further donations.

“Thank you so much to everybody that has supported the fundraiser,” Denise said. “Every penny really does count.”

To donate to Denise’s charity skydive in aid of Air Ambulance NI, please visit: www.justgiving.com/page/denise-harper-1721226107333 or scan the QR code provided.