Department send best wishes to seriously injured social worker

The Department of Health has paid tribute to the work done by social workers and extended best wishes to the social worker seriously injured in the course of her duties last week.

The incident, in Dungannon, is now the subject of court proceedings.

Chief Social Worker Aine Morrison said: “Everyone in the social work family and the wider health and social care system is deeply shocked by what has happened to our colleague. We extend our support to her and her family circle and our best wishes for a full recovery.

“Social workers are an integral part of the health and social care front-line. They play a vital role in ensuring that vulnerable people in our community are safe and protected.

“While this type of incident is rare, it is a reminder of the difficult situations that social workers can face. I pay tribute to the invaluable work they do day and daily and want to assure the profession they have my utmost support.”