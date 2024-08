FOLLOWING last week’s development that the business case for Strabane’s Public Realm Scheme has finally been signed off, the Department for Communities (DfC), is being urged to ‘get the diggers out’ and officially start the work, before planning permission expires.

Strabane independent councillor, Paul Gallagher has said he hopes that work on the £6.96m scheme could begin long before planning permission expires in March next year.

The Public Realm Scheme would see an overhaul of Strabane town centre from Asda right up to Riverside health centre, with significant enhancements to key streets including Abercorn Square, Market Street, Castle Street, and Railway Street. These include upgraded footpaths, new street lighting, additional tree planting, improved parking provisions, better traffic flow, and an enriched pedestrian experience with the addition of public artwork.

Advertisement

Following last week’s green light by DfI, Derry City and Strabane District Council pledged an additional £696,000 to accelerate the project’s progress.

Fortunately though, Cllr Gallagher does not envision any type of delay.

“I can’t see it to be honest,” he said. “The business case has been sitting parked and ready for four years and council have confirmed their part so I expect it to be full steam ahead once the Department have confirmed what work will be undertaken and the timescales involved in completing them. There shouldn’t be any delays to what will represent a complete, comprehensive and welcome overhaul to Strabane town centre.

“But they need to get the diggers out before that planning permission expires.”

The Department were asked for a timescale on the works and a spokesperson said, “The Minister is due to make an announcement regarding the Strabane Public Realm Scheme in due course, this will include further details on works planned and the timescales involved.”