This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Department’s U-turn on essential education funding is welcomed

  • 5 June 2023
Department’s U-turn on essential education funding is welcomed
Even the glove puppets were smiling with the childeren at Camowen Smart Kids, after school club at Beragh, with staff members Yasmin Morton, Andrea Sheridan, and Chloe McCoy. They just got the good news that the funding has been provided, which saved them from closure. MC 16 Picture Michael Cullen
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 5 June 2023
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY