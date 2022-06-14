Derelict building fire may have been started deliberately

POLICE are investigating a suspected arson attack on a derelict building in Sion Mills yesterday evening.

The blaze at the building on Mill Avenue was reported at 5.45pm. Fire service and police personnel attended the scene of the fire, which is believed may have been started deliberately.

Sergeant Harkin said, “We know there were a number of people in the area around the time this fire occurred, and we are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or has information which may help with our enquiries, to get in touch with us by calling 101 quoting reference 1532 of 13/06/22.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.