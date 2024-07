THE owner of a Castlederg farm shop, which is open 24 hours a day and runs on an unmanned trust basis, has said he will not alter the way the shop works, despite two thefts at the weekend.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Gareth Sproule said he was never-the-less, ‘very disappointed’ about the thefts of cash and goods, although he vowed that the Ezi Egg Farm Shop will continued to operate as normal.

The shop, which is located in the Castlederg Enterprise Centre, saw two thefts at the weekend.

The first theft was of £85 of cash and goods on Saturday.

However, a person was arrested for this incident and the money and goods were recovered.

The second theft occurred early on Monday morning, and around £100 worth of both cash and merchandise was stolen.

Mr Sproule said that his ‘heart sank’ when the thefts were discovered.

“We have been operating like this for two years, and will continue to do so. It is very disappointing to see these two thefts. Our hearts sank.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious near the shop around 5am on Monday morning to report it to the police.”

Referring to the second theft, PSNI spokesperson added, “Police in Strabane are investigating a report of theft from a farm shop on Drumquin Road in Castlederg.

“The theft of cash and goods was reported to police at 8am Monday July, 8 but it is believed it occurred just before 5am that morning.

“Anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have captured footage which may assist police with their enquiries is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 202 of 08/07/24.”