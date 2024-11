THE deaths of Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith in a road traffic collision on Friday night have left the Castlederg community reeling, just weeks after another tragic loss in the area.

Earlier this month, Eoin Lynch, a 29-year-old bus driver with aspirations of becoming a tour guide, died in a single-vehicle collision near Strabane. Now, almost exactly two weeks later, the town is grieving again after Mr Glenn and Mr Galbraith were killed when their vehicle collided with another in Lisgooley, Donegal.

Rev Peter Ferguson of Castlederg Church of Ireland described the profound impact of the tragedy on the local area.

“Everyone here is devastated by the deaths of Ryan and Gordy. It’s a terrible thing to happen, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends,” he said.

“This is another tragedy on our roads.

“It’s just so sad to see something like this happening. We have now had three fatal collisions this

month involving three young men who had their whole lives ahead of them.”

Local councillor Derek Hussey echoed these sentiments, highlighting the added difficulty of such a loss during the festive season.

“There will be an empty seat at the table this Christmas for the Glenn and Galbraith families. It’s devastating to face such a tragedy at any time of year, but especially now,” he said.

“The families of the two men, and the whole community of Castlederg, are just so shocked and saddened by their deaths in such tragic circumstances. They will be constantly remembered, and the thoughts of everyone here are with their families.”

Dergview Football Club also paid tribute to Mr Galbraith, who had been a youth and adult player with the club.

“His two sons are both currently playing with our Youth Academy. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the others involved in the accident.”