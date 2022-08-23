Derg man who assaulted police was only protecting his son

A 51-YEAR-OLD man who assaulted two police officers only did so in an effort to protect his teenage son, Strabane Magistrates Court has heard.

Kevin Oliver Wray, of Ballynaloan Park, Castlederg, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on April 29, 2022.

The court heard that, at around 12.30pm, police had received a report in connection with the defendant’s son and attended the scene.

Wray subsequently became irate when he arrived after receiving a phone call about the incident. During the ensuing confrontation, he grabbed one of the constables by the throat.

The officer sustained a bump on the head after he fell on to the ground, the court heard. The defendant’s aggressive actions forced the other officer to draw his baton.

Defending solicitor, John Fahy, told the court his client was apologetic for all that had happened. The solicitor said Wray had only committed the offences in an effort to protect his young son.

District judge, John Connolly, observed that the gravity of the offences meant that the custodial threshold had been crossed in the case.

The judge imposed a five-month jail term in respect of each offence, which he then suspended for 18 months.