Dergfest goes undercover!

JUST like the weather, things are hotting up in Castlederg, with the return of the famous Dergfest – and this year, a massive top tent in the historic Castle Park will be the centrepiece of the musical festivities, which promises four days of unforgettable fun.

Quite literally ‘going undercover’, organises say they are ‘very excited’ to transform the festival from an outdoor affair to a comfortably covered one; especially as shelter will be provided from any summer showers, while the production quality will be dramatically improved, with the lighting and effects being concentrated to the indoor area.

The hottest town

Now in its eighth year, the Dergfest Music Festival is loved for breaking the norm, and bringing some of the most well-known names in music to the sleepy town of Castlederg – famous mostly for its weather station… and being the hottest town in the North last year.

Previous headliners at the fantastic festival include UB40, Westlife’s Shane Filan, Judge Jules, Toploader, Chesney Hawkes, Dave Pearce, and Mundy, while many more local artists have also graced the tranquil Castle Park surrounds.

Teenage kicks

This year, the fun kicks off on Thursday, July 28, with TeenFest’, the North’s biggest teenage festival night – and it is a strictly-alcohol free event. Designated for secondary school ages, the festival organisers felt it important to add a ‘dry’ night for this demographic this year, given that, due to alcohol-licensing laws, other festival dates are 18+.

To ensure safeguarding and welfare of attendees, ticket sales for this event are online only, to allow the organisers to collect details of their parents/guardians.

Tickets

• Tickets for this year’s Dergfest can be purchased by visiting www.dergfest.co.uk, or you can buy tickets directly from the co-organisers, Micky Joes, The Logues, The Derg Arms, and The Townhouse Venue.