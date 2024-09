COUNCIL has given the go ahead for the next step in the delivery of a new urban sports park for Strabane.

Elected members recently received a report on the public consultation which took place in August, when local people and stakeholders had the opportunity to give their feedback on the concept designs for the proposed park, which is to be located in Ballycolman.

It was reported that over 100 people attended the public consultation, and officers received mainly positive feedback on the designs, with most people eager to support the urban park and play park to further enhance the area. A small number of local residents expressed some concerns about the suitability of the site due to incidents of anti-social behaviour and concerns over the opening and closing of the play park.

Given the positive response to the plans, members were asked to now consider progressing with further design development in relation to the project and the submission of a formal planning application.

There was unanimous support for the recommendation, which chair of the Environment and Regeneration Committee, Cllr Keith Kerrigan, said would be welcome news for the Strabane community.

“I am delighted to see that we have reached this stage in the project and that there was so much positive feedback to the plans,” he said. “The park will incorporate a number of facilities geared towards engaging young people and promoting exercise and outdoor activity, with quality play equipment and skateboard facilities. It will provide a much-needed community space and really enhance the play provision within the area. I look forward to seeing these concepts being developed further and thank you to everyone who took the time to take part in the consultation.”