Destination Play Park at Grange Park, Omagh reopens

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) have announced that the Destination Play Park at The Grange, Omagh, is now fully reopened following the temporary closure of the tower structure.

The reopening is timely as it coincides with the end of the school year and the commencement of the Summer holidays for children. The park has enjoyed a high volume of users since opening in October 2022 and we are confident that this will continue.

The reopening has been made possible following some remedial works which were carried out to reduce the risk of the misuse of equipment.

Advertisement

The Council have said they aim to ensure that everyone using its play parks can do so safely and enjoyably.

A spokesperson for FODC said, “The misuse of play equipment puts the individual at risk as well as other users, therefore, we would remind everyone that the misuse of play equipment is not permitted.

“If anyone witnesses misuse or anti-social behaviour on Council property this should be reported to the Council on 0300 303 1777 or via email to ephelpdesk@fermanaghomagh.com and the Council will actively engage with the PSNI and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership to address any issues.”