Destruction of three vintage cars treated as arson

Police are treating a fire in Trillick which destroyed a shed containing a number of vintage cars as arson.

The blaze ripped through a metal shed containing three valuable vintage cars at a property in the Magheralough Road area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The owner of the destroyed property, commenting on social media said, “I don’t really know where to begin with this. Got a phone call tonight from a neighbour in Trillick to say my shed was on fire.

“I’ve no clue as to how or why but I’ve lost 3 cars: an 85 Starlet, a RWD Carina and an old Mercedes my dad has had from 95. There was also a lot of the parts for my Twincam – totally lost for words.

“If anyone seen anything suspicious on the Magheralough Road in Trillick tonight (Tuesday morning) around midnight could you please message me as something does not add up – these cars have been in this shed a couple of years.”

Appealing for witnesses, police in Omagh said the following,

“Sometime between midnight and 1.45am on Tuesday June 7, significant damage was caused to a number of vintage motor vehicles, a shed, and its contents as a result of a fire at the premises.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 105 of 07/06/22.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.