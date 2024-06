A TYRONE police officer who survived a vicious gun attack last year has been named in the King Charles’s Birthday Honours list.

Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) John Caldwell from Omagh will now receive the King’s Police Medal (KPM) – an accolade made to officers in recognition of gallantry and distinguished service. It is one of the highest accolades members of the PSNI can receive.

DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times by two masked gunmen as he loaded footballs into his car alongside his son at Youth Sport Omagh on Thursday, February 22, 2023.

Advertisement

There was widespread condemnation of the attack; DCI Caldwell had previously led major investigations into murders and organised crime prior to the shooting.

Police believe the attack was carried out by a joint enterprise between dissident Republicans and a local organised crime group.

A large police investigation has taken part since the incident and multiple people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

On Friday a PSNI spokesperson praised DCI Caldwell and said that the award was for his ‘tireless work’ on complex cases.

The spokesperson said, “Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has 28 years’ service and since moving to Serious Crime Branch in 2008 has been involved in the investigation of over 90 murders.

“He has consistently provided an exceptional standard of policing to the community, working tirelessly on complex and often protracted cases. He continues to serve the community despite a horrific attempt on his life in 2023.”

Chief Constable, Jon Boutcher added, “I am absolutely delighted that members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland have been awarded such prestigious honours…

Advertisement

“I’d like to make particular mention of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who was the subject of a cowardly and murderous attack last year. The officers and staff of the PSNI continue to face such threats and this particular award is a recognition of John’s police service, and his bravery and that of his family.

“Despite the despicable attack that bravery and selfless courage has continued to shine through. I know that the support received from the public has been tremendous and, for this, we extend a heartfelt thanks.”