Detectives investigate gun attack in Ardboe

POLICE have confirmed there have been no further developments or arrests made in connection with multiple shots were fired at a house in Ardboe on Sunday night.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at Lake View Cottages.

Shortly before 10.15pm, it was reported that shots had been fired in the area. Damage was caused to a front window and windows at the rear of a house had also been smashed. No one was inside the property at the time.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Enquiries are underway and we are also investigating reports that masked men were observed in the area.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences.”

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone described it as an attack on the local community.

“This attack on a home in a residential area is deeply distressing to the local community who want to be able to live their lives in peace without it being disrupted” said the SDLP representative.

“We’re lucky that nobody was seriously hurt or worse in this incident, but substantial damage was caused to the house in question.

“There is no place for masked men to be roaming our streets and to open fire on a house in a built-up area is unbelievably reckless, showing no respect for people living in this area or their safety.”

His party colleague, local councillor Malachy Quinn called on anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.

Cllr Quinn said, “The use of a weapon in this incident makes an already disturbing attack even more sinister and I condemn it fully.

“Not only do those behind the attack need to be apprehended, but this dangerous weapon has to be removed from our community before it’s used in any further criminal activity.”

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1862 of 25/09/22.