THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has pledged to increase the number of its traffic attendants operating in the area of the taxi rank beside Omagh bus depot during the next few weeks, amid ongoing concerns about alleged parking violations and abuse of drivers in the area.

Taxi drivers who operate from the rank last week called for urgent action to address their serious concerns. They have spoken out about daily verbal abuse, threatening behaviour and motorists alledgedly parking illegally.

But the DfI has warned that, given the high level of compliance and its limited Traffic Attendant (TA) capacity, the Mountjoy Road is not on a scheduled enforcement beat.

“This location is visited by TAs several times each month, however, the Department will arrange additional enforcement at this location over the coming weeks,” a spokesperson said.

“The TA enforcement beats are unique to each city, town or street and are reviewed on a regular basis to ensure they remain proportionate and reflective of the needs of the area.

“This review considers the type and extent of restrictions, the number of requests from the public and/or elected representatives, the nature of the streets to be enforced and trends in historic Penalty Charge Notices.”

The DfI’s pledge over increased TA patrols in the area comes as Omagh town councillor, Barry McElduff, welcomed improved signage informing motorists that the area is a designated taxi rank.

Work on the improvements took place at the end of last week, after being highlighted in the UH.

“I was aghast at how long it was taking to mark clearly the white lines at the taxi rank in Omagh, but the fact that this work has now been completed is to be welcomed.” he said.

“There was no justification for the delay, and my hope is that the maor traffic safety and traffic movement issues in this area of the town centre will continue to improve.

“I would urge the Department for Infrastructure to continue working to ensure that this is the case.”