WORK to repair the roads, footpaths and street lighting at an Omagh housing devleopment is to take place during the coming weeks following a meeting between officials, local politicians and residents.

Last week, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) committed to completing a scheme at Shergrim Grove; this transpired after people living there highlighted how the area had become a ‘failing estate.’

The company responsible for building the large housing area near Strathroy previously went into liquidation, leaving fundamental infrastructure in a state of increasing collapse.

Omagh town Sinn Féin councillors, Barry McElduff and Anne Marie Fitzgerald as well as West Tyrone DUP MLA, Tom Buchanan, met with the DfI, NI Water and representatives of residents to dicsuss the issues.

“As politicians, we met with a representative for the local residents, and DfI and NIW officials and the progress which is being made is to be welcomed,” Mr McElduff said.

“Work to prepare the area for improvements to the road surfaces and footpaths has already begun and will hopefully be completed without too much delay.

“It looks likely to take longer to ensure that the remedial works in relation to the water infrastructure are also undertaken and completed. But we will continue to lobby NIW to ensure that the concerns of residents are addressed.”