Discovery of a suspicious object on Bankmore road Omagh.

Police are advising that the Bankmore Road, Omagh is currently closed due to the discovery of a suspicious object in the area.
Due to an on going incident Bankmore Road and Bankmore Way, Omagh are closed and will be for some time.
Local diversions are in place and there is no access to the businesses in that area at present.
PSNI advise that access is still available to the meat factory.
