Dismay at EA decision to sell former academy school site

NEW concerns at council over the future of the former Strabane Academy site on the Liskey Road are “too little, too late,” according to one public rep.

Independent councillor, Raymond Barr spoke out after it was revealed that the Education Authority had decided to sell the former school site on the open market – contrary to local wishes.

Once the home of celebrated and world-renowned hymn writer, Ceceil Frances Alexander, the site has been derelict since the Academy moved to its new premises on Strabane’s Derry Road prior to the pandemic.

Previously, local leaders had suggested that the large 23-acre site could be turned into a nature trail or a visitor centre or a youth facility, or a combination of all three. However, the EA eventually decided against exploring this option to allow for the site to be sold in the open market.

Last week council agreed to request a meeting with the EA to examine the rationale behind their decision. However Cllr Barr believes these efforts have come too late.

“I put a motion to council in January 2020 about acquiring the land surrounding Milltown House for public use. This motion would’ve ensured the land was used by people in Strabane as a park and preserved the historical significance of the sire.

“When this was proposed there was very little interest in it and very little enthusiasm. I believe recent gestures from chamber members being made are far too little and far too late, token gestures.”

Cllr Barr added, “If the site is sold on the open market council must ensure the gateway of the site is preserved.”

COUNCIL

Speaking at council last week, Sinn Féin councillor Brian Harte proposed writing to the EA and arranging a meeting.

Cllr Harte said he and other councillors were “angry and dismayed” that the EA had decided against exploring a community-led option.

DELAY

Meanwhile, West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan has reported that the EA has agreed to at least delay the sale of the site on the open market so that local expressions of interest can be considered.

“I appreciate time is sensitive and that the Education Authority are keen to progress with this site,” he explained.

“This week I have had to intervene and ask that the EA extend the internal process timeline to ensure those who have expressed an interest can be appropriately considered and assisted. It is my view that these expressions of interest are serious about their intentions and must be given the time to meet the criteria and exhaust the process.

“The Education Authority have agreed to my request and have extended the process to allow further time for these options to be considered. This is positive and reassuring, but this process is time bound. We all must work together to see a solution that protects the heritage of the site and will deliver much needed sporting facilities for this town.”