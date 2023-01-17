Disruption to council services on account of adverse weather

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised of some minor disruption to some of its services today as a result of the adverse weather conditions.

While Council Bin Collection Services are operating, Council does anticipate some disruption to this services. Council is advising residents to leave their bin out for collection as normal, however some bins may not be emptied today but they will be emptied as conditions improve later in the week. This is in the interest of health and safety for both our crews and the general public.

The public are also advised that Council cemeteries will be closed to the public today and will only open to facilitate burials which will go ahead as normal.

Advertisement

All Council recycling centres are open and are currently operational with extreme caution –with the exception of Donemana, which remains closed.

In terms of outdoor sports pitches, the Melvin 3G will remain closed for all bookings.

We need to cancel all outdoor bookings tonight again due to the adverse weather. The 3G at Brooke Park, Bishops Field, the 3G pitches at Caw and Kilfennan and the track at Templemore are all closed. All outdoor pitches including those at the Waterside Shared Village, the Foyle Arena and Brandywell are closed.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.