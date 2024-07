A YOUTH centre in Dungannon is running a new project focused on inclusion and diversity that aims to help up to 60 newcomer families engage with the local community.

Dungannon Youth Resource Centre (DYRC) launched the ‘Welcome Project’ at its premises in Savings Bank Street.

Designed to run over 40 weeks, the project’s themes include: Health and wellbeing; social action; good relations; and many more.

There is also an opportunity get involved in some residential activities.

Attending the event was Mid Ulster District Council chair, Eugene McConnell, who said, “It’s fantastic to see so many young people’s enthusiasm for this new programme.

“DYRC have amazing young people who make the centre a vibrant and necessary community resource, which deserves all the support it gets.”

Speaking at the launch, Blanaid Bruce, from Radius Housing, said, “Dungannon is one of the most multi-cultural areas in Northern Ireland, and there is a real openness to finding out about other cultures and ways of life.

“This is one of a number of Good Relations projects we have delivered since Earl’s Court was built, and we can see the positive impact on community relations this work is having, due to the commitment and engagement of local groups with our advisory group and good relations events.”

Alex Cruickshank, youth leader at DYRC, said, “We are extremely grateful to Radius and Apex housing associations for supporting this excellent initiative, through the ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing programme.

“We have a fantastic representation of nationalities and cultures at DYRC and this support only serves to increase our reach in the community.”

Radius Housing and Apex Housing will continue to work in partnership with local advisory group stakeholders and residents to develop and deliver the five-year good relations plan for the area.

The Earl’s Court and Sycamore Drive Good Relations Plans will include ‘bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes, which include health and wellbeing, education and training, and the celebration of diversity in arts and culture.

The initiative is supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.