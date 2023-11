A DOMESTIC abuse survivor has spoken of how she received ‘life-changing injuries’ after being stabbed by her husband with a broken glass.

Theresa Howard’s partner, Andrew was recently jailed for the shocking incident which occurred at their Seskinore home.

Her experience was compounded by the fact that the case took years to resolve due to the pandemic, and Theresa says she has only recently found the courage to go out in public again.

The local woman has also urged anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to seek help.

She told the UH, “These incidents are not isolated and I want to tell women who are going through domestic abuse that there is support and help out there. It is an incredibly scary and horrific thing to go through, and it has changed my life completely.”

Theresa and her husband had been married for over 20 years. She says their relationship became ‘strained’ but, apart from ‘occasional shouting’, there was no hint of her husband becoming violent… until April 4, 2020.

“Andrew had been drinking and I had a couple of drinks too, but then he got very angry because he thought I’d hidden alcohol from him, which I hadn’t because it was in the same place as normal,” she said.

Theresa says her husband ‘threw her down the stairs’.

Terrified, she went into her bedroom where Theresa claims she was struck on the leg with a wine glass, which shattered leaving shards of glass in her leg.

“I was in so much shock,” she recalled.

“I passed out because of the pain and woke up some time later and called for an ambulance.”

Theresa’s leg injury was so serious that she is still receiving treatment for it three-and-a-half years later.

She has also spoken about the extensive emotional damage the attack has caused.

“It was horrible, something that will stay with me for the rest of my life. I couldn’t face going out in public and it’s only recently that I’ve managed to find the confidence to do so.

“I also waited a long time for the prosecution to happen due to the pandemic, because the court case was delayed again and again and I thought a conviction would never happen.

“It was a very draining experience to have that hanging over me and at times I thought he might get away with what he had done.”

However, Andrew Howard pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH and Common Assault at Belfast’s Laganside Court last month. He was sentenced to one year in prison sentence and two years on license.

“I actually thought the sentence he received was lenient,” said Theresa. “But he is in prison now and at least people will know what he did.”

Theresa is very grateful for the support she received during her experience, especially from Women’s Aid and the PSNI’s victim support unit.

Over the last few years, domestic abuse rates across the North have increased.

Last year saw the highest number of assaults across the six counties for 19 years.

Approximately one in four women have, or currently, experience domestic abuse in the North, according to Women’s Aid NI and the PSNI.

Theresa hopes that by speaking out, she can prevent future victims of domestic violence.

“If my story can help just one person, then I have done the right thing,” she concluded.

Anyone who has been affected by any from of domestic abuse can contact Woman’s Aid NI on the number 028 8224 1414, or alternatively the 24 hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline on 0808 802 1414.