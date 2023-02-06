Donaghmore mother-of-five to stand as independent republican

DONAGHMORE mother-of-five, Teresa Quinn, has announced she will stand as an independent republican candidate in the Torrent ward in the Mid Ulster District Council election this May.

She will run alongside Cllr Dan Kerr, the independent republican who took a seat from long-standing Sinn Féin councillor Mickey Gillespie four years ago.

There is also speculation that another independent republican candidate will be announced, at the weekend, to run in Dungannon alongside independent councillor, Barry Monteith.

Mrs Quinn told the Herald that she has been ‘impressed’ by the work carried out by independent councillors Kerr and Monteith, and that she wants to ‘do the best’ for the Torrent area.

She added, “I have five children aged from 17 to 28, so I suppose I’ve more time now, as well. I helped Dan out during his last election campaign, and wholeheartedly support their goal of Irish unification. The partition of our country has gone on for far too long. Stormont hasn’t worked, and isn’t even going now.”

“I also believe that more women should get involved in local politics. I see a lot of issues that needs urgently addressed, including the cost of living crisis for our community, roads infrastructure, housing and funding for local organisations, such our youth clubs, that recently had their funds cut back.”

Mrs Quinn also stated that an ‘advantage’ of being an independent councillor is ‘not being dependent on party decisions coming from Belfast or Dublin’.

She added, “I want to work on the ground for everyone in the Torrent area, regardless of their background.”

Introducing Mrs Quinn on a short video on social media, Cllr Kerr said, “It has been an absolute privilege to represent the Torrent constituency as an independent republican socialist, and fight daily to enhance working class peoples’ lives to the very best of my ability.

“It is equally with great excitement to be running alongside Teresa Quinn in the upcoming local/council elections. I am asking the good people of the Torrent area to give Teresa as much support as they have given me. I have absolutely no doubt Teresa will be a fantastic representative for the people of Donaghmore, Galbally, Cappagh, Carland and surrounding areas.”

Meanwhile, Torrent Sinn Féin councillor, Niamh Doris, has announced she will not be going forward for the May election, but will continue to work for the party.

Sinn Féin is expected to announce an alternative candidate in the coming weeks.

A councillor for seven years, she thanked party colleagues and those who had worked with her and supported her during her time on the council.

She said that she made the decision not to go forward for election after ‘six months’ deliberation’.

Cllr Doris explained that she had ‘not taken the decision lightly’, adding, “I just don’t feel it is fair to the community or to myself to try and take on more than I am able to give at this stage… I am planning, in the near future, on focusing my efforts into my other passion, which is women’s and girls’ wellbeing.

“But, before that, I am committed to fighting this council election, and returning the largest team in Mid Ulster than we can.”