KNOCKAVOE School has been awarded the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag by the Environmental Charity ‘Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’.

The internationally recognised Green Flag is this highest award given to Eco-Schools and symbolises excellence in the field of environmental activity.

The presentation was made at the Eco school Awards ceremony recently in Stranmillis where teacher Lynne Gibson and pupil Hollie Campbell were in attendance and took great pride in receiving the Eco Schools Green Flag on behalf of Knockavoe.

Whilst revelling in the achievements in gaining their Green Flag, they were taken unawares when the presenter announced that they had also won the coveted ‘Eco School of the Year Award’.

Mrs Gibson stated, “This amazing and totally unexpected award is in recognition of the pupil’s amazing work in raising eco awareness within the school and the local community and I am so proud of each and every one of them for their hard work and effort.”

She continued, “Within Knockavoe School we have connected our work to three Eco school topics – Bio-diversity, Recycling and Outdoor Learning. Activities have included – participating in Wheelie bin workshops, RSPB Big bird watch, eco basket workshops, recycled art workshops, wee critters workshops, science starz workshop, cash for clobber, collection of used batteries, pre-loved uniform shop, the collection of bottle top lids as well as planting of vegetables and pollinating plants.

“We have also been fortunate to have developed a close working relationship with Castlederg High School, which has enabled the pupils to participate in litter picks and to develop their understanding of bio-diversity, for which we are extremely grateful to the staff and pupils involved.”