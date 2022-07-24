‘Drink driver’ attempted to take ambulance in Strabane

A WOMAN will appear in court next month, charged with trying to drive off in an ambulance in Strabane, while under the influence of alcohol.

It is believed the attempted theft of the ambulance happened in the Brigade Terrace area of the town on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police in Strabane have charged a 46-year-old woman with being in charge with excess alcohol in breath, and taking a motor vehicle without authority. She is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 11.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”