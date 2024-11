A 65-YEAR-OLD man convicted of his third drink driving offence has been banned from the road for four years, court hears.

Colm Campbell, of Glennan Grove, Killyclogher, pleaded guilty to the offences at Omagh Magistrates Court.

The court heard that, at 1.50am on September 27, a police patrol on the Tirquin Road, outside Killyclogher, observed a blue Honda Accord roll back and stall.

Advertisement

The officers stopped the car and spoke with the driver, identified as Campbell, subjecting him to a roadside breathalyser test.

Campbell was arrested and, in custody, he provided an evidential sample of 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, over twice the legal limit.

It was also noted that he had been driving without a licence, pending a retest following a previous disqualification, and without insurance.

The court heard that this was Campbell’s third drink-driving offence.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy told the court that the 65-year-old recognised ‘the game was up’.

Mr Fahy explained that Campbell had been a hard worker for 40 years until a heart attack left him unable to return to his workplace.

He added that the Killyclogher man thought he was having a heart attack at the time of the offence, saying he took an ‘ill-conceived’ and ‘foolish’ decision to drive.

Advertisement

However, it was said that Campbell had significant support from his wife and brothers to assist him in his alcohol issues.

Mr Fahy said that Campbell had no criminal record until 2004, and that the most recent driving disqualification was over in January of this year.

District Judge Ted Magill disqualified the 65-year-old from driving for four years and fined him £500.