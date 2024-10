A TRIAL has been averted at Dungannon Crown Court in the case of a serious road traffic incident which left a female with significant injuries, after a change of plea.

Hugh O’Neill (32), from Moore Road, Coalisland, previously denied a number of charges, but following an application to be re-arraigned, he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily injury to the victim by driving without due care and attention and after consuming excess alcohol.

He further admitted driving without insurance.

Offending occurred on August 14, 2021 at the Castlebay Bar car park in Mountjoy.

A number of other charges are to be left on books.

A defence barrister said pre-sentence reports were essential and requested an adjournment for these to be prepared.

Judge Richard Greene agreed and remanded O’Neill on continuing bail to return for sentencing on December 5.

The defence acknowledged a driving disqualification is inevitable but applied for this to be held off until sentencing.

Judge Greene refused given disqualification is mandatory under the circumstances coupled with a previous relevant record.