A 38-YEAR-OLD man who crashed his vehicle and damaged a telegraph post before walking away from the scene has received penalty points and a fine.

Appearing before Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Paul Oswald Moore, of Hutton Drive, Beragh pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

The court heard that, on April 27, police received a report of a road traffic collision.

Arriving on the scene at around 1am, police observed Moore’s vehicle, which was mounted on a grass verge having damaged a telegraph post, with the airbags deployed.

Moore had left the scene. However, his father soon arrived and informed the police that his son had called him.

A defence solicitor told the court that Moore had no previous record, further stating that it was a frosty night and he had lost control of the vehicle.

They also noted that Moore works part-time and has a wife and children.

District Judge Magill handed Moore five penalty points and a £100 fine.