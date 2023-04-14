Drug dealers ‘advertising’ on social media platforms

POLICE say they are ‘aware’ of social media posts openly advertising drugs for sale in the Omagh area.

The ‘advertisements’ are posted on various social media platforms and include a contact number or email address, stating that ‘a desired quantity of drugs’ will be delivered through the post.

One particular tweet states that drugs such as heroin, cocaine, ketamine, LSD and marijuana are ‘available for sale’.

Advertisement

Omagh GP, Dr Jo Deehan, said the issue of people being able to procure both illegal and prescription drugs online is becoming ‘more prevalent’, and that doctors in the area are worried about the risks this poses for young people.

Dr Deehan said, “IIlegal drugs are obviously exceptionally dangerous, but so is the misuse of prescription drugs.

“Drug dealers are becoming increasingly technologically savvy and they are openly advertising the sale of both prescription and illegal drugs online.

“This sale of illegal and prescription drugs is leading to more people developing serious addiction issues which could result in that person losing their life.

“I would call on the PSNI to increase surveillance of social media channels and clamp down on the sale of drugs online.”

The PSNI said they were aware of the posts and have asked people for information. Neighbourhood Inspector McDermott said, “We are committed to addressing the issue of drugs in the community and will take every opportunity to stop their distribution by seizing drugs and making arrests.

“The issue of drugs is something that everyone in the community must work together to address and we would ask anyone who may have any information about the sale or distribution of drugs to contact us on 101. The more support and information police get, the more officers are able to achieve towards making communities safer for everyone.”