Drumlish PS to close after 67 years of education in Dromore area

DRUMLISH Primary School, which has served the Dromore community for nearly 70 years, is to close this month.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) recently confirmed to the Department for Education that all pupils had been re-located to alternative schools.

Mark Browne, Permanent Secretary at the Department took the decision in the absence of an Education Minister. He said there was no alternative but to close the school, which will offically cease operating on October 31.

“I acknowledge that this decision may be difficult for the school community to accept – however, the key objective of the Sustainable Schools policy is to ensure that children and young people have access to high quality education that is delivered in schools that are educationally and financially sustainable,” he said.

“It is evident now that with no children attending Drumlish PS and a project (and increasing) financial deficit of £382k (2023-24) there is no alternative but to close.”

Chief Executive of the CCMS, Eve Bremner, said they had ‘noted’ the decision of the Permanent Secretary.

“CCMS would like to thank the Board of Governors and staff of Drumlish Primary school for their commitment and contribution to education in the local area over the years.

“CCMS is committed to ensuring all pupils have access to a broad and balanced curriculum within sustainable schools and will continue to support the schools through this transition.”

Enrolment at the school has declined steadily in recent years. A Development Proposal prepared by the Department for Education says that there were 45 pupils attending in 2018/2019, but that this figure had gone down to 28 in 2022/23.

Drumlish PS, which opened in 1956, has invited past pupils, parents, families, staff and the local community to acknowledge the contribution made by the school to the local area.

“We hope that it will provide an opportunity for everyone to have a chance to look at old photographs, reminisce, tell stories and catch up with old friends,” a spokesperson for the school added.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 21 at 3pm in the school.