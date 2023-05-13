Drumlish Road closed amid reports of serious incident

The Drumlish Road, just outside Omagh, has been closed off to the public and police are attending the scene.
A cordon has been drawn across the Drumlish road, which runs near Omagh, Dromore and Drumquin, and a number of police officers are present.
The PSNI are yet to disclose the reason for the sudden closure, however, there have been reports that it is in response to a serious incident.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Updates will be published as the situation develops.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)