By Shay Patton

A LOCAL GP surgery had a memorable night at the recent Healthcare and Keyworker Awards in Belfast after they scooped multiple gongs including the prize for Best Healthcare.

Dunamanagh Medical Practice took home the coveted award and there were also individual awards for staff members Dr Kyle Campbell and Dr Archie Fullerton who both received special recognition awards for their commitment to the local community and service to their practice.

The ceremony, hosted by Families First and sponsored by the Scottish Nursing Guild, took place earlier this month at the Titanic Hotel in Belfast.

The judges for the awards praised the local surgery and its excellent facilities there was further recognition from the adjudicators for the ‘excellent teamwork’ shown by the ‘friendly staff’.

Michelle Allen, a social worker based at the surgery, was the one who nominated the practice for the awards.

Ms Allen said, “Winning the award has meant a great deal to all the practice staff as it is a recognition of how hard everyone works together to serve the community of Dunamanagh and how well the practice continues to meet the needs of the patients in this current healthcare crisis.”

She added, “Dr Fullerton and Dr Campbell continue to build a very successful practice and really value all their staff contributions… I nominated the practice as I believe that good work should be recognised especially when I saw how committed each member of the team was, no matter their role, to help each person who walked through the doors or at the other end of the phone.”

When asked about his award Dr Archie Fullerton said he would like to thank the staff at the surgery.

He said, “I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have won my individual award and I am also delighted for all the staff who have contributed to the award for Best Healthcare. Everyone works well together at the surgery and it means a lot to receive recognition.”