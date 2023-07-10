Dungannon man accused of using broken bottle in assault

A MAN alleged to have attacked someone with a broken bottle in Dungannon town centre on Saturday has been remanded in custody.

Tyrone McFall (29), of Market Square, Dungannon, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court today charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon – namely a broken neck of a glass bottle.

McFall spoke from the dock only to confirm that he understood all the charges against him.

Police told the court that, on Saturday (July 8), officers were dispatched to Dungannon town centre in the Market Square area after receiving a number of 999 calls from members of the public regarding an altercation between two males.

Upon attending the scene, officers observed the alleged victim with injuries to his right arm, saying that the defendant had attacked him outside the Santander Bank in Dungannon. The injured party later required eight stitches to the wound he had suffered.

When questioned by officers, McFall told them, “I was defending myself and a bottle broke on the ground.”

When asked if he had thrown the broken bottle neck towards the injured party, McFall replied, “I might have thrown the bottle at him, but I don’t know.”

Police objected to bail on the grounds of there being a risk of re-offending. They disclosed to the court that McFall had 95 previous convictions and a number of previous breaches of bail.

District Judge Alana McSorley refused bail due to the risk of re-offending.

McFall was remanded in custody at Maghaberry Prison.

The case was adjourned to Dungannon Magistrates Court until August 9.