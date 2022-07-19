Dungannon man admits making indecent images of children

A DUNGANNON man has admitted making indecent images of children over a period of almost two years.

Richard Dimbleby (39), of Northland Row, Dungannon, was charged with 15 counts of making an indecent image of a child and a further count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The offences occurred between August 1, 2018 and July 10, 2020.

At his arraignment before Dungannon Crown Court today, Dimbleby entered guilty pleas to the charges.

He is due to be sentenced on September 7.

Welcoming the guilty pleas, Detective Sergeant Atkinson from the PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team, said, “Another guilty plea today of a local man who will be brought before the courts as a child sexual offender.

“If a person is downloading, viewing or making indecent images of children, you are leaving a digital footprint and we are actively looking for you. We will continue to do everything in our power to keep children safe.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland would ask all local communities to report any activity, online or physical towards a child that they find concerning.

Similarly, if you have concerns or suspicions that an adult you know or live with may be engaging in this type of illegal activity report to Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.