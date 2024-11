A 73-YEAR-OLD Dungannon man who assaulted his neighbour after lacing her cat’s food with rat poison has received a fine and been ordered to pay compensation.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court last Wednesday was Leslie Anderson, of Clarefield Court, who was charged with common assault.

The court heard that, on September 23, police received a reported from the injured

party who told them she had found a suspicious substance in her cat’s food dish, which was located on a shared driveway between both homes.

The concerned pet owner told officers that, when she approached Anderson, he pushed her before following her to her door.

She further alleged that he then pushed the door against her arm, which caused bruising.

When questioned by police, the defendant gave a ‘no comment’ interview.

A defence solicitor told the court that Anderson was a man who had never been before the court and had no previous convictions.

The solicitor described the situation as a ‘misunderstanding’, further stating the Anderson had intended to ‘kill rats, not cats’.

Anderson apologised to his neighbour and to the police regarding the incident.

District Judge Rafferty imposed a fine of £200 and ordered Anderson to pay a further £200 in compensation to the injured party.