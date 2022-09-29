Dungannon march for Irish unity to focus on cost of living crisis

A THIRD march will be held in Tyrone on Saturday as part of an ongoing campaign for Irish unity.

The demonstration which will start from Thomas Clarke Garden of Remembrance in Dungannon at 4pm, is the latest march in the campaign which is being organised by the 1916 Societies.

Last month, several hundred attended a similar rally for unity in Coalisland.

Independent Republican councillor Barry Monteith said the public event will focus on the cost of living crisis and the need for a new Republic.

He said, “We need to ensure that our people rise, that people get active, get mobile. It’s time for Irish unity, it’s time to stop talking and start walking.”

Coalisland councillor Dan Kerr added his voice of support for the march.

“We can be the generation to achieve a 32 county socialist Republic,” said the Independent Republican councillor.

The 1916 Societies sprung up in 2009 with many taking their names from the signatories of the Irish proclamation.

Constitutional authority

Their mission statement includes that, “Constitutional authority resides with the Irish people alone, and that the British Government veto on Irish Unity is without legitimacy”.

It also calls on Dáil Éireann to be restored as the National Parliament of All Ireland.

There are about ten 1916 Societies throughout Tyrone with new organisations continuing to be founded, most recently in Cookstown and Donaghmore.

Marches for unity will take place throughout Ireland in the months ahead with the 1916 Societies urging the public to back their calls for an immediate 32 county referendum on the question of the re-unification of Ireland.

Saturday’s march will start at the Thomas Clarke Garden of Remembrance in Dungannon at 4pm and will make its way to Ann Street in the town.