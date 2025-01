A DUNGANNON school principal who has been awarded an MBE for services to education has dedicated the honour to his foster parents.

David Lorimer Thompson, 48, said that he was ‘totally shocked and surprised’ by his inclusion on the King’s New Year’s Honours List.

Mr Thompson has been principal of Dungannon Primary School for 11 years, having spent 25 years working in education.

He said, “On a personal note, I would like to dedicate this award to my foster parents, Robert-Henry and Betty Sinnamon.

“Both parents have supported me since I arrived at their home at the age of three years.

“They taught me the value of working hard and putting 100 per-cent into any task I set myself or was presented with.

“They travelled the country with me and my twin sister as we sang at lots of different events and participated in numerous music and drama festivals.

“I want to thank them for their perseverance and dedication to ensure I had every opportunity to pursue my interests and achieve my personal goals.”

Mr Thompson also thanked his wife Andrea and his three children Nicole, Charlotte and Alfie for their ‘unending’ support.

Through his enthusiasm, dedication and leadership of staff and pupils, Dungannon Primary School has seen a significant growth in pupil numbers in recent years which has led to a major redevelopment as part of an ongoing multi-million pound refurbishment programme.

Mr Thompson has been described as a ‘true advocate for education at both local and province-wide levels’.

“I am blessed to work in a school where staff work tirelessly to effectively meet the individual needs of the children within their classes,” said Mr Thompson.

“The school continues to flourish and the diversity that exists with the school is celebrated and highly-valued.”

Mr Thompson added that everyone at the school was excited about the next phase of their School Development Project and were looking forward to working in an upgraded building that will be fit to support the delivery of a modern curriculum for all.