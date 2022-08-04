Dungannon vigil for Noah’s family

PEOPLE from Dungannon and the wider south Tyrone area are being urged to turn out for a vigil tomorrow evening in support of Noah Donohoe’s family.

Noah went missing in Belfast on the evening of Sunday June 21 2020 whilst cycling to meet friends. Six days after his disappearance, the 14-year-old’s remains were found in a storm drain in the north of the city.

Police stated that there was no foul play involved and yet over two years later the family remains in the dark over the exact circumstances leading to the teen’s demise.

Noah’s mum, Fiona has called for all information relating to her son’s death to be released for an inquest into his death. However, in one of his first actions as Secretary of State, Shailseh Vara approved the Public Interest Immunity certificate which would block some information deemed sensitive.

Local women, helped by Dungannon Councillor Barry Monteith, have organised a vigil in solidarity with the family of Noah Donohoe to be held at 6pm in Market Square, Dungannon tomorrow (Friday).

Noah’s family are unable to attend, but in a message expressed their gratitude.

“Thankyou so much and thank the people that come out in support on our behalf. We are eternally grateful and this is what we need now.

“Love, respect and solidarity,” they said.