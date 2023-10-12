EA confirms quest for new permanent EOTAS site

THE Education Authority have reportedly confirmed that they are looking for a new permanent base for EOTAS in Strabane.

EOTAS (Education Other Than At School) were told to vacate its base at Knockavoe just one week before the beginning of term time last month.

The move led to widespread condemnation with one parent saying their child has been “abandoned” by the education system.

Advertisement

Local MLA Daniel McCrossan has called for a new permanent home for the program.

“When I met with the EA (Education Authority) I spelt out my opposition to the closure of EOTAS services in Strabane,” Mr McCrossan said.

“Lots of parents are raging about this closure. At the meeting, I also suggested a couple of alternative sites.

“I am glad the Education Authority are actively considering a couple of my suggestions. It is essential this service returns to Strabane as soon as is practical.”

In a statement to the Strabane Chronicle an EA spokesperson said, “Due to the high levels of demand within Special Educational Needs and significant works required across the education sector to increase capacity, a small number of part-time specialist EOTAS placements in Fir Trees will be impacted while EA works to identify appropriate accommodation. The EA Primary Behaviour Support and Provisions team continues to work with those children affected delivering intervention and support within the schools that they attend.

“EA are working closely with impacted schools and parents/carers of children to ensure all children receive a place where they are supported to be happy, learning and succeeding.”