THE Eagles Special Olympics Club took part in a fun event on Thursday night past to conclude a very busy season at the club.

Held at Mid Ulster Sport Arena, the event was seen as a celebration of all the athletes’ achievements over the past year.

“Throughout the past ten months the team took part in the SO Ulster Football league, Bocce 7s League and concluded with an Advancement Day in Athletics at Templemore Stadium Derry on Saturday,” coach, Paul Sweeney explained. “The Eagles team did brilliantly winning 32 gold, 22 silver and 13 bronze medals, as well as an array of ribbons.

“On Thursday the team had a chance to chill out, relax and unwind with a fun evening of games.”

The Eagles Club coach also thanked the large team of volunteers, coaches and family members for their energy and support throughout the year. Most importantly though, he paid tribute to the hard work and efforts of a very talented team of athletes.

He continued, “The Eagles will have their awards night on Saturday July 6 before closing for the summer break.

“Hopefully returning refreshed and recharged and ready to go again in September. Go Eagles!”