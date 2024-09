A LOCAL community transport provider has issued a highly critical response to the Fermanagh and Omagh Transport Plan (FOTP).

The FOTP is a central part of the Department of Infrastructure’s efforts to establish a policy and funding framework for local transport up until 2035. According to the Department, it will cover local transport issues, including active travel, public transport, the local road network and more.

However, despite the plan’s seemingly expansive ambit, Easlink, who last year delivered a total of 52,200 trips for local people, has claimed it is deeply flawed and guilty of numerous serious oversights.

Advertisement

Speaking with this newspaper earlier this week, Easilink CEO Claire Russell outlined a number of ways she feels the FOTP fails to address some of the most significant transport issues facing Omagh and its surrounding areas.

“The plan focuses on Enniskillen and Omagh, which we do not feel is representative of the highly rural population that reside in the area. Approximately only 30 per-cent of the population live in the two main towns which highlights the restrictive nature of the plan,” began Ms Russell.

“Additionally, the scope of the plan is public transport only – community transport has not been included within its remit. This is extremely concerning.”

On that point, Ms Russell, whose organisation provided door-to-door transport for 700 regular local users last year, referred back to the overwhelming rurality of the district, claiming that people without a driving licence who live in the countyside often rely heavily on community transport for access to basic, everyday services.

Ms Russell is not the first to point out flaws in the FOTP.

Indeed, DfI has already acknowledged that there were mistakes made in the public consultation process surrounding the FOTP, including that the public should have been given more time to engage with it and put forward their opinions.

“Given the key areas which have been omitted from this plan (namely rural residents and those with disabilities) it is unlikely that this plan will reflect the complexities of transport in an area such as Fermanagh and Omagh,” said Ms Russell.

Advertisement

In conclusion, she stated, “There is a clear frustration among community transport operators, who face more pressure than ever. Community transport is a total lifeline for people – for many of our members this is the only time that they get to leave their home each week, and the only time that they get to speak or interact with another individual.”

Ms Russell said that the work Easilink does is ‘invaluable’ to the local community, and called on DfI to give them the increased support they require.