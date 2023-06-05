Applications are now open for equine courses with CAFRE

HORSE lovers across Tyrone, listen up, as the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is currently accepting applications for Level 2 and Level 3 ‘Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry’ programmes.

Starting this September, apprentices accepted onto the course will continue to work with their current employer, and receive training from the CAFRE team.

Apprentices will work towards the British Horse Society Stage 2 or Stage 3 exam.

Apprentices will be required to attend Enniskillen Campus periodically for short blocks of training throughout the year, and complete weekly online theory sessions. The programme covers a range of topics including riding and non-riding options to suit differing interests.

Apprentices must be aged between 16-and-24 years, and about to take up, or already be, in paid employment in Northern Ireland.

Working a minimum of 21 hours work a week is also a requirement.

CAFRE can also give anybody interested in this programme guidance on sourcing suitable employment.

Casey Webb, international event rider and yard manager for Smith Brothers Eventing, Gilford comments described the course as a ‘productive and effective way to grow talent’.

“Over the last few years, we have had several students work, and train with CAFRE on the Level 2 and Level 3 Apprenticeship,” she said. “Hiring apprentices for us at Smith’s Eventing is a productive and effective way to grow talent and develop a motivated, skilled, and qualified workforce.

“As an employer, we not only get a qualified member of staff, but we get funding from the government to help pay for apprenticeship training.”

CAFRE’s equine lecturer, Jenny Richardson has encouraged those interested to apply today.

“Completion of these courses enhances employment opportunities for a diverse range of roles within the industry, including grooms, riding centre employees, and those hoping to progress to providing riding instruction,” she said.

If you are a school leaver, and interested in starting an apprenticeship programme, or if you are an employer interested in offering an apprenticeship opportunity, further information can be obtained by emailing Jenny Richardson at ‘jenny.richardson@daera-ni.gov.uk’.

l Check out ‘www.cafre.ac.uk’ to find out more about the Degrees, Level 3 and Level 2 courses available at CAFRE’s campuses in Cookstown, Enniskillen and Greenmount.