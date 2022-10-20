Awards honour care and support of staff at St Patrick’s College

THE support and care provided by teachers at St Patrick’s College in Dungannon was recognised with two top accolades earlier this month.

The school were announced as winners in two categories at the National Association of Pastoral Care in Education (NAPCE) award ceremony in Worchester, which is the first UK-wide scheme to recognise outstanding achievements across pastoral care in education settings.

St Patrick’s College scooped the Pastoral Team of The Year Award for the ongoing work in pastoral care, demonstrating a focused support for students, enabling them to overcome barriers and young achieve their full potential. Those who co-ordinate and lead up the Mentoring programme, Mr Cathal Meegan and Miss Hannah Campbell accepted the award on behalf of the team of dedicated teachers and support staff, who work tirelessly to support students in school.

Miss Emma McCarron was awarded winner in the category of Pastoral Development of the Year for her ongoing work to support the mental health and well-being of students with the launch of a Post 16 Student Health and Wellbeing Team. They work together with staff, parents and external agencies and our local community partners to raise awareness, challenge stigma and campaign for change for all our students.

The team lead a hugely successful annual Mental Health & Well Being week which is sponsored by community groups. In March 2022, the theme was ‘Express yourself’. Students enjoyed a rich and vibrant week of activities including;, cheerleading, art therapy, mindfulness, meditation, dodgeball, baking, dance, board games, drama, animal balloon making, movie sessions, rounders, football, a make-up tutorials and many more events.

Catherine McHugh who is principal of St Patrick’s, a co-educational, all ability school, with 795 students, expressed her delight and sense of pride.

“I am very pleased to see the wonderful work of staff in St Patrick’s College acknowledged and awarded,” said the principal.

“We pride ourselves in offering a pupil centred approach and it is so important that in the challenging world of today, our young people are supported to overcome any difficulties and help them identify strategies and access supports they might need.

“This approach ensures that students are enabled to develop themselves and their skills, building resilience, communication and leadership abilities to help them secure their best both academically and emotionally.

“I am especially delighted that these three members of staff have been recognised for their outstanding support, encouragement and belief in our students, while developing progressive and innovative initiatives for students to access. Well done to Miss McCarron, Mr Meegan and Miss Campbell, who are so deserving of these awards.”