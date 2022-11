By Adam Morton

Mid Ulster District Council has been urged to support the campaign after the Education Authority put forward a proposal to shut down the St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council last week, Councillor Sean McGuigan called on the local authority to support the school which he said plays an important role as a community hub.

On October 19, the Education Authority wrote to the school’s board of governors and trustees advising it has received a request from the Council for Catholic Controlled Maintained School (CCMS) to “discontinue” the school with effect from August 31, 2023 “or as soon as possible thereafter”.