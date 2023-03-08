Campaign to save ‘vibrant’ St Mary’s PS, Fivemiletown

A PROPOSAL to close St Mary’s PS in Fivemiletown has been slammed as a ‘significant blow to the community’, as a campaign to save the ‘vibrant and flourishing’ school ramps up.

Despite support from Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy, who has also stressed that the school should remain open, to date, the Council for the Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) has refused to withdraw the proposal.

Mairaid Kelly, a member of the school’s Board of Governors and parent said, “St Mary’s is an excellent example of everything that small rural schools about.

“We’re really concerned about this proposal.

“It flies in the face of all of the evidence, that shows our enrolment has increased to its highest level in over a decade, at a time when primary school enrolment is falling.”

Evidence has shown that the school is capable of delivering essential educational outcomes within their delegated budget.

“We don’t overspend,” Mairaid continued. “We live within our means, and we deliver for our children all across our community, everyday, within the constraints of the resources we are given.

“We have received cross-party political support throughout this process, of which we have been so heartened and encouraged by, but we’re really concerned that, ultimately, the department of education’s sustainable schools policy might not be being applied appropriately in our case.”

SDLP Mid Ulster Councillor, Sharon McAleer, said that the proposal is being made for all the wrong reasons, stating, “The school provides pupils with a first-rate educational experience, has a strong leadership team, and excellent support across the community – as the support for their campaign is showing.

“It’s also on a sound financial footing, and is easily accessible in every sense of the word.

“Instead of threatening St Mary’s with closure, we should be celebrating the achievements of pupils, staff and parents.”

While the Board of Governors has repeatedly submitted requests for proper consideration to be given to a range of options for the future, CCMS has refused to change their position, and even ignored the concerns expressed by parish priest, Fr Brendan Gallagher, who is adamant that the school should be maintained.

Fr Gallagher described the school as ‘central’ to the survival of the parish church into the future, further stating, “It is a vibrant school in which I’ve seen countless children flourish.

“The long-standing shared education partnership with Fivemiletown Primary School is evidence of a commitment to improving community relations, and the proposal to close this well-loved school would indeed be a great blow to our local community.

“I am appealing directly to those responsible for this proposal to withdraw it, and engage with us on how we can support all of the children of Fivemiletown to grow and learn within their local community.”

The community are planning a range of events to gather support for their campaign, and with thanks to a range of local businesses who are hosting petitions, people can also add their names to an online petition at ‘www.change.org/SaveStMarysFivemiletown’.