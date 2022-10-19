Carrickmore school hosts speed networking event

A CARRICKMORE post-primary school has hosted a speed networking event that allowed its senior pupils to find out more about a wide variety of local employers.

Organised by Una Nixon, Dean Maguirc College’s head of careers, it enabled pupils in Years 12 to 14 to explore apprenticeships and career opportunities with a range of companies and organisations.

These were Almac, CAFRE, Civica, Deloitte, Ecohog, Foyle Group, Fox Engineering, Greiner Packaging, Lagan Energy Engineering, MEGA, Nugent Engineering, NIE, PWC, South West College, Terex, Viberoptix and the Western Health Trust.

Each group of pupils was accompanied by a member of staff to the various presentations with the format entailing speed networking with all of the participating employers.

This experience informed pupils of different career routes as well as allowing them to engage with industry.

Principal James Warnock said, ““The feedback from pupils was most positive. There was also positive feedback from parents, who were also afforded the opportunity to meet with these different companies at the school.”