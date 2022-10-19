This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Carrickmore school hosts speed networking event

  • 19 October 2022
Carrickmore school hosts speed networking event
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 19 October 2022
Less than a minute

Related articles:

Inspiring lottery winner shortlisted for award New candle business supporting those with learning disabilities Minister hails work of Beam Strule Campus delay costing schools ‘large sums of money’

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY