Cheers to sweet success at St Ciaran’s prizegiving…

  • 11 October 2022
The Eugene McSorley Cup for high achievement at Post-16 at St Ciaran's College was awarded by guest speaker, principal of St Mary's Teaching University, Professor Finn to Aisling McCaughey, Caoimhe May Lawlor, Ruairi Canavan and Niamh O'Connell.
