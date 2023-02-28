Dungannon children have fun sharing cultures

PUPILS at St Patrick’s Primary School in Dungannon were full of smiles and cheer at a special event to celebrate cultural differences.

Primary six pupils were taking part in a project called ‘Let’s Talk Race and Racism’, which explored diversity and encouraged respect for different cultures.

The project was organised by the North West Migrant Forum and taught the children how to communicate better, create togetherness and explore ways of dealing with racism.

Advertisement

Vice-principal, Roisin Campbell said, “On the last day of the project we held a special celebration of cultures. Children were able to try on costumes, perform dances from various nations and find out about food from different countries,” she explained.

“The Housing Executive approached us to see if we would be interested in hosting this project with our P6s because of diverse populations in the Dungannon area, to create an awareness of cultural issues, reach out to the wider community and to promote tolerance beyond the school gate.

“Our pupils all get along very well in school and this has given them new ideas to consider. The children really enjoyed the project which stretched them and it was a big success.”

Anne Marie Convery, the Housing Executive’s good relations officer for the area, said, “We were delighted to be involved. We want to help promote good relations, and increase public awareness of cultures and traditions of minority communities.”