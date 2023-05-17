Dungannon students bid fond farewell to school life

Year 14 pupils from St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon marked their final full day at school with a special Leavers’ Mass last Thursday.

The celebrations for the students, who are about to sit their A-Levels, also included a complimentary lunch and concluded with refreshments, bringing together students, parents and staff.

Paying tribute to all those whose journey at the school was coming to an end, principal, Colin Holmes, said, “We wish them happiness in their future endeavours and every success in their forthcoming exams. We would like to thank them for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to our school.

“They have been a wonderful cohort to work with.”

Head Boy, Christo Thomas, and Head Girl, Maria Donaghy, looked back on their seven years at the school.

Maria said, “Being Head Girl has inspired me, given me confidence and helped me to understand the true definition of leadership. Responsibility, teamwork, and dedication are the key to success in life.”

Christo added, “Throughout my years at the Academy, I have really come to find myself, as well as many people that I will consider friends for life. I will treasure these memories for life.”

Other students also shared fond memories of their time at the Academy.

Conall McGee said, “The past seven years have been the most memorable and important years in my life. The lessons that I have learnt will stay with me forever. I wouldn’t change a single moment. I’m grateful for the teachers who challenged me, the friends who supported me and the opportunities that shaped me.”

Niall Sheeran said, “Seven years of school, a journey that began with nerves and ended with joy. A journey with highs and lows and one that taught us to the value of hard work, perseverance and resilience. It filled our hearts with memories and our minds with knowledge. We can look back with pride and look forward with hope knowing that everything we learned will serve us well in the years to come.”

Beth Jones said, “I don’t think I could have gotten through the past seven years without playing sport. It helped me clear my mind and enabled me to spend time with friends inside and outside the classroom. Building connections with the coaches and teammates was so beneficial.”